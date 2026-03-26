What should safer social media for teens look like?
In the wake of two verdicts against social media companies, researchers discuss what a safer social media for kids and teens could be. Are we anywhere near there yet?
Copyright 2026 NPR
In the wake of two verdicts against social media companies, researchers discuss what a safer social media for kids and teens could be. Are we anywhere near there yet?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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