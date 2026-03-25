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National Mall is propaganda battlefield for Trump and his critics

NPR | By Frank Langfitt
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT

Banners bearing the face of President Trump vie with satiric statues and protest posters in a propaganda battle playing out in and around the National Mall.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt