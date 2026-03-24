Why it's so hard to take down Cambodia's online scam industry
Americans lost some $10 billion to online scammers in Southeast Asia in 2024. Cambodia, in particular, has been warned to clean up its act in recent months.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Americans lost some $10 billion to online scammers in Southeast Asia in 2024. Cambodia, in particular, has been warned to clean up its act in recent months.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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