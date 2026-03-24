One idea to reduce data centers' load on the energy grid? Send them to space
In this roundup of space news, we talk about NASA's upcoming Artemis launch, space-based data centers and the new sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In this roundup of space news, we talk about NASA's upcoming Artemis launch, space-based data centers and the new sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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