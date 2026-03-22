What the 'Catching the Codfather' podcast found out about a fishing tycoon
NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with Ian Coss, host of GBH's 'Catching the Codfather' podcast, about fishing tycoon Carlos Rafael of New Bedford, Massachusetts.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with Ian Coss, host of GBH's 'Catching the Codfather' podcast, about fishing tycoon Carlos Rafael of New Bedford, Massachusetts.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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