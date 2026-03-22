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What the 'Catching the Codfather' podcast found out about a fishing tycoon

NPR | By Mallory Yu,
Adrian MaTinbete Ermyas
Published March 22, 2026 at 5:26 PM EDT

NPR's Adrian Ma speaks with Ian Coss, host of GBH's 'Catching the Codfather' podcast, about fishing tycoon Carlos Rafael of New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]