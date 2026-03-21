As the war in Iran expands, can diplomacy help end it?
After weeks of escalation, can diplomacy end the conflict between Iran, the US and Israel? NPR's Adrian Ma poses that question to former Iranian diplomat Hossein Mousavian.
Copyright 2026 NPR
After weeks of escalation, can diplomacy end the conflict between Iran, the US and Israel? NPR's Adrian Ma poses that question to former Iranian diplomat Hossein Mousavian.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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