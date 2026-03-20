How big is the BTS comeback going to be?

On Friday, K-pop's biggest group, BTS , released its highly anticipated new album, Arirang. It's the first project featuring all seven members of the boy band in nearly four years, following a hiatus for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Individual members — particularly Jimin and Jung Kook — have achieved significant solo success since then, but the return of BTS in full force signals a massive moment for the genre the group helped turn into a global powerhouse. In 2018, BTS' album Love Yourself: Tear became the first K-pop album to ever top the Billboard 200 chart. The band would go on to reach that milestone five more times in four years.

Since BTS' hiatus, K-pop has reached unprecedented heights in mainstream culture, largely thanks to groups like Blackpink , NewJeans , and of course, the artists behind Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters (which led to the first-ever Grammy win for a K-pop song). But even during their time out of the spotlight, BTS' impact — and the promise of its return — has lingered over the genre.

"It's interesting to me because a lot of people are crediting 'Golden' and KPop Demon Hunters with bringing people into K-pop," Billboard journalist Tetris Kelly told NPR's Morning Edition. "But I don't think that the success of even 'Golden' would've happened if BTS didn't already push that door open for this kind of moment."

K-pop may have grown (and Westernized ) during BTS' time away — but if the preliminary numbers for their comeback are any indication, pop culture (and their fervent fanbase, known as the "ARMY") has been eagerly awaiting the band's return. Here are just a few ways to measure how enormous the impact is expected to be:

ARIRANG album presales

In January, South Korean news outlets reported that presales for Arirang — advance orders ahead of the album's release — had likely surpassed 4 million copies within one week of the album being announced. In the U.S., BTS' last release, the 2022 compilation Proof, sold 314,000 copies in its first week. Arirang seems likely to eclipse that mark.

Concert in Seoul

On Saturday, BTS will perform a free concert in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. Although about 22,000 fans secured tickets to the show, authorities expect closer to a quarter of a million people to show up to the event. Billboard journalist Tetris Kelly told NPR's Morning Edition that the anticipated crowds have activated security concerns, leading authorities to seal off around 30 buildings in the surrounding areas. According to the BBC , ARMY members had already started gathering on Friday afternoon, and the city of Seoul had deployed thousands of police officers to monitor the area.

Luckily for fans around the world, Netflix will also be live-streaming the performance in 190 countries at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday. It will be the streaming giant's first time globally broadcasting a concert, and tens of millions of viewers are expected to watch. In interviews with the press, Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of nonfiction series and sports, suggested the show could be part of a longer-term investment in South Korean culture.

"We have high expectations with this inaugural concert, but it certainly should signal a greater appetite that we have to work with other artists and labels throughout Korea and Asia in general," Riegg told Reuters.

On March 27, Netflix will also release a documentary about the making of Arirang and the band's blockbuster return.

Sold out tour

After Saturday's concert, BTS will keep the momentum going — first at an intimate performance hosted by Spotify in New York City, and then on a sold out global tour that kicks off in South Korea on April 9.

The Arirang tour, or at least this initial leg, which spans across multiple continents and more than 70 shows, will extend into the spring of 2027. Within just a few days of tickets going on sale, all of the North America, Europe and U.K. stadium dates sold out . The total number of tickets sold, according to Live Nation: close to 2.4 million. The first two dates of the tour will also be screened in movie theaters around the world. Bloomberg projects that BTS' tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which is the most successful tour of all time.

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