Wartime compounds the challenges of reporting on the people of Iran
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Reporter and Senior Editor Arezou Rezvani about the impact the war is having on Iranians and people in the surrounding area.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Reporter and Senior Editor Arezou Rezvani about the impact the war is having on Iranians and people in the surrounding area.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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