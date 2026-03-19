2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reports say President Trump has damaged democracy at remarkable speed

NPR | By Frank Langfitt
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT

Two leading democracy watchdog organizations are releasing studies this week that evaluate the state of American democracy after President Trump's first year.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt