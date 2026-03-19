Reports say President Trump has damaged democracy at remarkable speed
Two leading democracy watchdog organizations are releasing studies this week that evaluate the state of American democracy after President Trump's first year.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Two leading democracy watchdog organizations are releasing studies this week that evaluate the state of American democracy after President Trump's first year.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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