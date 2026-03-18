WNBA players union and owners reach a verbal agreement
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Meghan Hall from USA Today's For the Win about negotiations between WNBA players and owners on a new collective bargaining agreement.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Meghan Hall from USA Today's For the Win about negotiations between WNBA players and owners on a new collective bargaining agreement.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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