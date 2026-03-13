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Ukrainian President Zelenskyy concerned as U.S. suspends Russia sanctions

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published March 13, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to increase pressure on Russia, as the U.S. suspends oil sanctions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley