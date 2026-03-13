Ukrainian President Zelenskyy concerned as U.S. suspends Russia sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to increase pressure on Russia, as the U.S. suspends oil sanctions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to increase pressure on Russia, as the U.S. suspends oil sanctions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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