2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Assessing the humanitarian impact of war in Iran (so far)

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Ailsa ChangPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published March 12, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sam Vigersky, an international affairs fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the humanitarian impacts of the war in Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon