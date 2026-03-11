2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saunas' health benefits draw enthusiasts and researchers

NPR | By Will Stone
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT

Saunas are having a moment right now, thanks to a surge of interest in wellness. Enthusiasts cite a range of health benefits. Research shows it's not just hype.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Stone
[Copyright 2024 NPR]