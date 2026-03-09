Move over, goat yoga — in Portland, Ore., you can do snake yoga
You've heard of puppy yoga, and goat yoga, and maybe even reindeer yoga... but what about yoga with a bunch of pythons and one baby Colombian common boa named Mango?
Copyright 2026 NPR
You've heard of puppy yoga, and goat yoga, and maybe even reindeer yoga... but what about yoga with a bunch of pythons and one baby Colombian common boa named Mango?
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate