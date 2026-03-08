Israel hits critical infrastructure in Iran war
Israel hits oil facilities in Tehran overnight, triggering huge explosions, as Iran targets infrastructure in Bahrain and Kuwait and the Middle East conflict enters day nine.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Israel hits oil facilities in Tehran overnight, triggering huge explosions, as Iran targets infrastructure in Bahrain and Kuwait and the Middle East conflict enters day nine.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate