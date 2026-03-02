2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Sirat' and 'F1' put a spotlight on the art of sound design in movies

NPR | By Chloe Veltman
Published March 2, 2026 at 4:41 AM EST

Two films nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound this year -- "Sirat" and "F1" -- highlight this crucial but often under-appreciated aspect of cinema.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.