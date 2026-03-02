Could conflict with Iran raise security risks in the U.S.?

As tensions escalate among the United States, Israel and Iran, lawmakers are warning about possible retaliation on American soil, from lone actors to cyberattacks. At the same time, Congress is locked in a funding fight over the Department of Homeland Security.

Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director, talks with Here & Now host Indira Lakshmanan about what Americans should understand about the current threat environment at home.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR