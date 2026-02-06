Seahawks vs. Patriots: The Super Bowl rematch no one expected when the season began
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Nora Pinciotti of The Ringer to preview this year's Super Bowl matchup between Seattle and New England.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Nora Pinciotti of The Ringer to preview this year's Super Bowl matchup between Seattle and New England.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate