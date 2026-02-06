Food critic visits 6 of America's oldest restaurants to mark its 250th birthday
Host Ailsa Chang chats with Washington Post food writer Tom Sietsema about his months-long project to cover six of the nation's oldest restaurants.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Host Ailsa Chang chats with Washington Post food writer Tom Sietsema about his months-long project to cover six of the nation's oldest restaurants.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate