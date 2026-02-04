2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What is 'ski mountaineering,' the new sport added to the Winter Olympics?

NPR | By Rachel Treisman
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:18 PM EST

Ski mountaineering is a new sport in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and mogul skiing, gets an additional twist; skiers now participate in pairs.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman