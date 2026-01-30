U.S. life expectancy is going up. Think how many more news quizzes you can do!
When the news gets too heavy, the quiz is forced to turn to pop culture questions — so there are a lot this week. Let's see how you do!
Copyright 2026 NPR
Loading...
When the news gets too heavy, the quiz is forced to turn to pop culture questions — so there are a lot this week. Let's see how you do!
Copyright 2026 NPR
Loading...
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate