Not so fast, Bill Belichick

By Scott Detrow,
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:08 PM EST

NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Dan Shaughnessy, a Boston Globe sports columnist, about Bill Belichick not getting enough votes to be inducted into the NFL's Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

