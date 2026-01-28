Not so fast, Bill Belichick
NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Dan Shaughnessy, a Boston Globe sports columnist, about Bill Belichick not getting enough votes to be inducted into the NFL's Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
Copyright 2026 NPR
