Images show thousands of newly-identified asteroids. And there's more to come
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to astronomer Sarah Greenstreet about her team's new discovery of the fastest-spinning large asteroid known to man.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to astronomer Sarah Greenstreet about her team's new discovery of the fastest-spinning large asteroid known to man.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate