Remembering jazz singer Rebecca Kilgore

By Terry Gross
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

Kilgore, who died Jan. 7, was a talented interpreter of American popular song. We'll remember her by listening back to her in-studio concerts with pianist Dave Frishberg from 1995 and 1999.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
Terry Gross