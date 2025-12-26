Criminal justice experts explain why crime rates fell in 2025
Crime rates in the U.S. fell in 2025. Murders in particular fell dramatically. That is a major takeaway among criminal justice experts as we approach the year's end.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Crime rates in the U.S. fell in 2025. Murders in particular fell dramatically. That is a major takeaway among criminal justice experts as we approach the year's end.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate