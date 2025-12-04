2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Report finds Defense Secretary Hegseth violated military regulations, as questions about his leadership grow

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 4, 2025

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Politico national security reporter Paul McLeary about a report out Thursday that concludes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated military regulations when he divulged war plans in a group chat on Signal, at a time when Hegseth is also facing questions of whether he committed war crimes in the Pentagon’s missile strikes on alleged drug boats off of Venezuela.

