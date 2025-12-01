2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Three Austrian nuns are still on the run

By Esme Nicholson
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST

Three elderly Austrian nuns recently fled a nursing home and broke into their former convent. They have rejected an offer to stay in convent if they promise to get off of social media.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Esme Nicholson
