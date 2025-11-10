Trump grants pardons to Giuliani and other allies linked to 2020 election efforts
President Trump issued a long list of mostly symbolic pardons for political allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump issued a long list of mostly symbolic pardons for political allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate