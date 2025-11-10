Car explosion near Red Fort in India's capital kills at least 8 people, police say

NEW DELHI — A car explosion near the historic Red Fort in India's capital city killed eight people on Monday and injured at least 19 others, police in New Delhi said.

The blast, which triggered a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby, was reported near one of the gates of the Red Fort metro station, the fire services said. The cause is being investigated.

Om Prakash Gupta, an eyewitness who lives close to the scene, said he was at home when he heard a loud explosion. "I rushed out with my children and saw several vehicles on fire, body parts all over," he told The Associated Press. He said he saw one body on the windscreen of a car.

A cab driver, who gave his name as just Shahrukh, said he heard a loud explosion. "I came out of the car and started running along with others on the road," he said.

A former imperial palace, the Red Fort is a major tourist attraction. Local media footage showed damaged vehicles and a police cordon at the site.

Sanjay Tyagi, a spokesman for the city's police force, told the AP that at least 8 people were killed, and several others injured. "We are investigating the cause of the blast," he said. The injured are being treated at a local government hospital.

Images from the scene showed some shattered windowpanes and mangled pieces of vehicles while plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Home Minister Amit Shah told local media that a Hyundai i20 car exploded near a traffic signal close to the Red Fort. He said CCTV footage from cameras in the area will form part of the investigation.

"We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account," Shah said. "All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on social media site X: "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest."

The 17th-century Red Fort monument is one of India's most high-profile tourist attractions. Located six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Parliament, it is where Indian prime ministers deliver their annual Independence Day speeches on Aug. 15.

The investigation is being conducted by the National Investigation Agency, India's federal terror investigating agency, and other agencies.

