Tourism is booming in Virginia, but Shenandoah National Park is missing out

All indicators point to a blockbuster leaf-peeping season in Virginia’s mountain towns, where visitors come from around the world to enjoy the autumn foliage and mild temperatures.

Shenandoah National Park is the main draw, but it’s foregoing millions of dollars in vital revenue, thanks to the government shutdown.

We hear from Ryland Greenhouse, co-owner of Melania’s Gourmet Bakery in Front Royal, and Jessica Cocciolone, executive director of the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

