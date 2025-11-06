2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How mayoral races played out across the country

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST

We digest some of the results from mayoral races across the country with Liz Crampton, senior politics reporter with Politico.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Politics
Here & Now Newsroom