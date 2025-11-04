2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the results on California's Proposition 50, a redistricting ballot initiative

By NPR Washington Desk
Published November 4, 2025 at 12:01 AM EST
NPR

Voting concludes Tuesday in California's special election on a redistricting ballot initiative. Follow the live results.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...
Tags
NPR Politics
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]