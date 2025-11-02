New Jersey and Virginia's races will be powered by the soaring cost of electricity
New Jersey and Virginia have seen double-digit electricity rate hikes in the last year as voters in those states prepare to choose new governors.
Copyright 2025 NPR
New Jersey and Virginia have seen double-digit electricity rate hikes in the last year as voters in those states prepare to choose new governors.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate