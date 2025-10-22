Jared Kushner says business ties help him broker peace
Jared Kushner played a decisive role in securing the ceasefire, but it comes with questions about the appropriateness of him working with countries giving him billions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Jared Kushner played a decisive role in securing the ceasefire, but it comes with questions about the appropriateness of him working with countries giving him billions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate