2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Locals step up to serve visitors to Acadia National Park during government shutdown

By Kaitlyn Budion
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:50 PM EDT

Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor fared through a peak weekend for tourism with the park open, but many facilities inside it unstaffed.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Kaitlyn Budion