Venezuela's 'Iron Lady' wins Nobel Peace Prize
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuela's leading opposition figure, Maria Corina Machado. The 58-year old democracy leader has been in hiding since 2024.
Copyright 2025 NPR
