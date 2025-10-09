Letitia James, who prosecuted Trump in N.Y., is indicted on one count of bank fraud
The Attorney General in New York has been indicted on a bank fraud charge after President Trump urged the Justice Department to prosecute her.
Copyright 2025 NPR
