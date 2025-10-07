Colorado ranchers struggle to rebuild thousands of miles of fence after wildfires
Ranchers in Colorado are struggling to rebuild thousands of miles of fence lost to big wildfires this summer, which can cost $20,000 per mile.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Ranchers in Colorado are struggling to rebuild thousands of miles of fence lost to big wildfires this summer, which can cost $20,000 per mile.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate