A preview of the MLB playoffs

By Becky Sullivan
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT

Baseball playoffs begin Tuesday with some familiar teams: the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and LA Dodgers. But the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians are back.

Becky Sullivan
