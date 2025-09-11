Search for Charlie Kirk shooter continues
The killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is still at large. The Utah public safety commissioner says police have video footage of the alleged gunman. He is described as a “college-age” man who “blended in well with the college institution.” The weapon used, a high-powered rifle, was recovered in a wooded area.
Vice President JD Vance will visit Salt Lake City to pay respects to Kirk’s family.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR