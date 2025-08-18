2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Elon Musk plans controversial Nashville tunnel

WBUR
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company is moving forward with its planned tunnel under Nashville. The tunnel, called the Music City Loop, will connect the city’s downtown and airport and be exclusively for Teslas.

The project has been facing a lot of questions already; concerns around environmental issues and funding have been top of mind.

Host Sarah McCammon speaks to Caroline Eggers, an environmental reporter for member station WPLN.

Here & Now Newsroom