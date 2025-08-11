The emotional impact of cancer on men
Coping with cancer and its aftermath isn't easy for anyone. But men tend to fare worse emotionally and physically. They isolate more, seek less support and, alarmingly, die earlier.
Copyright 2025 NPR
