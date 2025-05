Cervical cancer is highly preventable, but the disease kills thousands every year. In part, that’s because women don’t get screened for it regularly.

A new test allows people to test themselves at home and mail in the results. Experts are hoping it will be a game-changer in the fight against the disease.

NPR’s Katia Riddle reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

