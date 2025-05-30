Amid job cuts, NOAA predicts another busy hurricane season

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration is predicting more hurricanes than usual this year, fresh on the heels of a devastating storm series in 2024. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has slashed about 900 jobs at NOAA.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with environment reporter Jenny Staletovich of member station WLRN in South Florida about the implications for storm forecasting.

