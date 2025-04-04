2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Paige Bueckers' moment

By Steve Futterman
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:21 PM EDT

The University of Connecticut's women's basketball team is back in the Final Four thanks in part to Paige Bueckers. Bueckers has done a lot in her amazing career except win the NCAA title. She's ready.

Steve Futterman
