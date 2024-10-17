One leg at a time: Chinese textile company makes the world's largest pair of jeans
A textile company in Southern China has reset the Guinness World Record for the largest pair of jeans. The pants are over 250 feet long.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A textile company in Southern China has reset the Guinness World Record for the largest pair of jeans. The pants are over 250 feet long.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate