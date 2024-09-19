© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Five states planning to execute prisoners this week despite federal moratorium

By Chiara Eisner
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:47 PM EDT

Despite a federal moratorium, there have already been thirteen state executions this year. And in the next week, five people are scheduled to die.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Chiara Eisner
Chiara Eisner is a reporter for NPR's investigations team. Eisner came to NPR from The State in South Carolina, where her investigative reporting on the experiences of former execution workers received McClatchy's President's Award and her coverage of the biomedical horseshoe crab industry led to significant restrictions of the harvest.