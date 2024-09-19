Five states planning to execute prisoners this week despite federal moratorium
Despite a federal moratorium, there have already been thirteen state executions this year. And in the next week, five people are scheduled to die.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Despite a federal moratorium, there have already been thirteen state executions this year. And in the next week, five people are scheduled to die.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate