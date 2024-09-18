© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A second wave of explosions has killed and wounded hundreds of people across Lebanon

By Daniel Estrin
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:59 PM EDT

In Lebanon, there was a fresh wave of explosions of electronic devices that killed at least 14 more people and injured more than 450.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin