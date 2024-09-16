© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What we know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump in Florida

By Greg Allen
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT

Authorities in Palm Beach County, Fla., are investigating the man who went to Donald Trump's golf course and allegedly tried to assassinate him on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen