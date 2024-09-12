© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma schools resist the order to teach from the Bible in classrooms

By Beth Wallis
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:57 PM EDT

The Oklahoma state school superintendent says he ordered schools to teach the Bible. But local school districts say they'll make up their own minds.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Beth Wallis
[Copyright 2024 KOSU]